Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.0 %

About Darling Ingredients

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.