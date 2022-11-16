Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of RLI worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after purchasing an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $134.80.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.65%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

