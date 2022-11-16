Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United Therapeutics worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 57.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $270.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.