Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 72,599 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE POR opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.