Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,769,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

