Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total value of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at $702,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

