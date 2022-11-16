Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spire Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.