Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,660 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
Spire Stock Performance
Shares of SR stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spire (SR)
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.