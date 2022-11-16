Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,439 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lumentum worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 184.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LITE. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

