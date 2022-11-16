My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 11.6% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $954,461.17 and approximately $630,820.33 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.59 or 0.01660790 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013352 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00049213 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00050722 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.01 or 0.01742264 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

