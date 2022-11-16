NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NanoXplore Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NNXPF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,172. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
About NanoXplore
