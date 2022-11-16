National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Declares Dividend of $0.24

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2429 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

NABZY opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NABZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Stories

