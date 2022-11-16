National Bank Financial Weighs in on Hydro One Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on H. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

TSE H opened at C$34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.55. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.21 and a twelve month high of C$36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

