National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of NKSH opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

