National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.
National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.
National Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NKSH opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.