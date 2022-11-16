National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NKSH opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.