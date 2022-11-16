National Bankshares Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$6.75

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$6.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

TSE:CARE traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.21. 36,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,681. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$211.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.68. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$8.85.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

