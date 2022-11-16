National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Short Interest Update

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

NFG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.93. 507,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.