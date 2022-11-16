Navcoin (NAV) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $256.11 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00243311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00115624 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00062862 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028758 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,856,222 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

