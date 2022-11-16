Naveen Gavini Sells 4,756 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72.

On Monday, September 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.5 %

Pinterest stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 25,301,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,271. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.34 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,599.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 33.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 210,320 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 352,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

