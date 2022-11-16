NEAR Protocol Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $89.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00011679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023430 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 827,370,975 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,370,975 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.99673786 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $96,866,838.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

