Nebulas Price Up 17% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $493,986.03 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00572652 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.77 or 0.29828510 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,889,031 coins and its circulating supply is 63,377,229 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

