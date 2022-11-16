Necip Sayiner Sells 15,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rambus Stock Down 2.1 %

RMBS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,306. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -167.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

