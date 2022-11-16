Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 9.7%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 19,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,211,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $657.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,121.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $76,773.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $342,779.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,181 shares of company stock worth $432,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

