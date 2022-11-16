Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Trading Down 9.7%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 19,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,211,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $657.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
