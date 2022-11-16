Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 86746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

