NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 645.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

