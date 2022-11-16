Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.30. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 208,576 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Nevada Copper Trading Down 6.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$194.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
