Newport Trust Co Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.78% of Capital One Financial worth $277,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

COF stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,073. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

