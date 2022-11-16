Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$10.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 414.35% from the company’s previous close.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.