NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 147,523 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,479. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $177.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

