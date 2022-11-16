Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,914.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Price Performance

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 8,384,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,385,263. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.