Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,914.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nikola Price Performance
NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 8,384,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,385,263. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.51.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
