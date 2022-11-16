NKN (NKN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million

NKN (NKN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. NKN has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and $5.79 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NKN has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00574201 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,949.77 or 0.29909220 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

