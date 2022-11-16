NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman Purchases 12,272 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Jeri J. Harman bought 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,912.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $266,640.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NNBR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.
