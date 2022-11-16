NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman Purchases 12,272 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Jeri J. Harman bought 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $24,912.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $266,640.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NNBR opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares in the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,425,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in NN by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NN by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

