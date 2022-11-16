Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 936,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the October 15th total of 774,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Noah alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Noah by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Noah by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Noah by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noah Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOAH traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 284,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,232. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. Noah has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noah

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.