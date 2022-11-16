Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE NSC traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $249.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

