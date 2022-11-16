Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Major Shareholder Robert B. Rowling Sells 9,132 Shares

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 2,614,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,851. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

