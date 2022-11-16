Northland Securities Downgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to Market Perform

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. BM Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 123.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 321,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.