Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $35,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $500.72 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Profile

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

