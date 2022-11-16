NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

