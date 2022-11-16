NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWHUF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
