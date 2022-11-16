NOVADAQ Technologies (TSE:NDQ) Trading Up 0.7%

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (TSE:NDQ – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVDQ)’s share price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.36. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 9,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.26.
NOVADAQ Technologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.36.
NOVADAQ Technologies Company Profile
NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.
See Also
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVADAQ Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.