Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $60,695,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NVO opened at $113.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
