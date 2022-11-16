NSUR COIN (NSUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,452.05

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. NSUR COIN has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $29,452.05 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00575884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.07 or 0.29996878 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.