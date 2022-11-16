NuCypher Price Hits $0.0996 on Top Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. NuCypher has a market cap of $70.01 million and $12.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

