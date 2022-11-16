Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Nufarm Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technology. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

