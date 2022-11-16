Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXMX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,516. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

