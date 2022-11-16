NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,646.00.

NVR Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at NVR

Shares of NVR stock traded down $19.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,491.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,143.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.