Nwam LLC Acquires 406 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $176.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

