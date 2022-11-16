Nwam LLC Buys 452 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 57,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

WY opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

