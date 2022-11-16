Nwam LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:EOG opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.