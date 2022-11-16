Nwam LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $254.21 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

