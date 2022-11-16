Nwam LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

